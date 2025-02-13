Padma Shri Awardee Sukri Bommagowda Passes Away at 91

Karwar: Padma Shri awardee and noted folk singer Sukri Bommagowda, known for her contributions to Karnataka’s tribal music traditions, passed away early Thursday at her residence in Badigeri, Ankola taluk. She was 91 and had been suffering from age-related ailments.

A prominent figure of the Halakki Okkaliga community, Bommagowda had a vast repertoire of over 5,000 folk songs and was widely recognised for her role in preserving indigenous musical traditions. She was also an active voice against alcohol consumption.

She had recently undergone treatment for respiratory issues in Udupi but succumbed to her illness around 4 AM. She is survived by her grandchildren and a daughter-in-law.

Recognising her contributions, she was honoured with the Janapada Shri Award (1999), the Nadoja Award (2006), and the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, among others. In 2017, she was conferred the Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours.