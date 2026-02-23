Panambur police bust inter-state ganja network

Mangaluru: Panamburpolice have dealt a significant blow to the illegal marijuana trade by uncovering and disrupting an inter-state supply chain operating in the coastal region. A major operation led to the seizure of 22 kg 250 grams of contraband cannabis and the arrest of four individuals.

The accused are Karan Babu Ram Jadhav (27) from Jalgaon in Maharashtra, Sameer Shah (19) from Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, M H Mayyadi (48) from Hejamadi Kode in Udupi, and Ibrahim Khalil (47) from Kavoor in Mangaluru.

Acting on precise tip-off that ganja transported from other states was being offloaded for sale near Jokatte Cross Railway Bridge within Panambur police station limits, a team under the leadership of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (North subdivision), along with the Panambur PSI and staff, conducted the raid on February 21, 2026.

From the arrested persons, police recovered 22 kg 250 grams of ganja valued at Rs. 11,12,500, six mobile phones worth ₹18,000, and two scooters (KA 20 HE 2915 and KA 19 HP 6021) valued at Rs. 1,00,000 that were used for transportation. The total estimated value of the seized items stands at Rs. 12,30,500. Investigators revealed that Karan Babu and Sameer Shah were sourcing the marijuana from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, then delivering it to local handlers Mayyadi and Ibrahim Khalil for distribution across various spots in the region.

The network had been supplying cannabis in Udupi, Malpe, Karkala, Mulki, Surathkal, Panambur, and different parts of Mangaluru city. Preliminary findings indicate the group had previously smuggled and sold ganja in the coastal districts on multiple occasions. A case has been registered at Panambur police station under sections 8(C) and 20(b)(ii)(C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the investigation is ongoing.