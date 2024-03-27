Party has decided on star campaigners: Bommai

Haveri: The party was in talks with the star campaigners got the Lok Sabha election campaign and it will be decided soon, said former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters at Masanakatte village in Hangal taluk during the election campaign on Tuesday, he said there has been tremendous response from the people thanks to pro-Modi wave across the state. Asked about the campaign by noted Kannada actor Sudeep, he said talks were on but not finalized yet. Everything will be decided by the party soon.

On pressure for the change of the candidates in some constituencies, Bommai said he had already spoken to the sitting Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and the latter had agreed to the party decision.

Today, B S Yediyurappa was in Davangere to set right things. Tomorrow, Yediyurappa would go to Belagavi to douse dissidence.

Asked about the BJP MLA S T Somashekar declining to support the BJP candidate for Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency, Shobha Karandlaje, the former CM refused to comment saying that he wouldn’t reply to rumours. Those who make such statements were liable to reply.

On the poaching of closed followers of Yediyurappa by the Congress party, the Gadag-Haveri BJP candidate said each political party would draw its strategies in the election battlefield.

“ we too have the poll strategy but ultimately it is the voters who decide whom to support “.