Paul John Launches Kaarigari

Kaarigari by Paul John Whisky made its debut in Bengaluru as an immersive, multi-sensory experience celebrating Indian craftsmanship. Held at The Humming Tree, the evening brought together whisky, music, poetry, and material artistry, designed as a curated journey where each element unfolded with intent.

The opening walkthrough set this tone early, drawing parallels between intricate wooden artistry and whisky making, inviting guests to engage with material, process, and details.

Guests were first introduced to Paul John’s Nirvana expression, followed by the ceremonial opening pour of the Brilliance expression by Mr. Heemanshu Ashar, Global Ambassador, marking the official beginning of the showcase.