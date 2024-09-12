Peddlers keep hydro ganja in biscuit packets, hoodwink airport officials

Bengaluru: The city police arrested 14 peddlers, including a foreign woman, who brought drugs from Belgium, Thailand and northeastern states and sold them in the city, and seized drugs worth more than Rs 3.5 crore. Thanesh (39), who was selling hydro ganja from Thailand in a biscuit box to city, was arrested by Byadarahalli police station and seized hydro ganja worth Rs 1.22 crore. Thanesh, a cloth merchant, was involved in drug sales business for many years. Thanesh, who dreamed of going to DJ parties, attended a party in Himachal Pradesh.

At this time, Saiju, a drug peddler from Kerala, was introduced. He used to exchange messages with him on Instagram too. Recently, when Saiju went to Thailand, he told Thanesh that he would get hydro ganja at a low price. Later, he hid more than two and a half kg of hydro ganja in packets of biscuits and bakery food and sent it to the city by plane. Police said that Thanesh, who had received this parcel, was caught selling it to college students.

Accused Saiju hid the hydro ganja in a synthetic cover and packed it in the centre of the bakery food and sent it. Scanned at the airport, hydro-marijuana was not detected. For this reason, the police said that Thanesh, who had received the drug parcel easily at the Kempegowda airport, was selling it to the customers.