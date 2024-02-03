Live
People in Karnataka have to live amicably: Shivakumar on seer controversy
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that people in the state have to live amicably and not stoke religious tension.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that people in the state have to live amicably and not stoke religious tension.
“There is no untouchability in Karnataka. We are all one and have to live amicably. The temples will be open for all the people,” the Deputy Chief Minister in response to the allegations by a seer who was allegedly denied permission to enter a temple in Karnataka.
The Deputy Chief Minister said that he came to know about the incident via the media.
“I came to know about the incident through the media. I will discuss the issue with the Muzarai Department officials and the District in-charge Minister,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Kaginele Kanaka mutt pontiff Eshwaranandapuri Swami -- who belongs Kuruba (shepherd) community -- has claimed that he was not allowed to enter the Chennakeshava temple in Baguru village of Karnataka's Chitradurga district due to his caste.
He made the remarks while participating in a seminar titled 'Religious mutts in the way of transition' at Sanehalli in Chitradurga district on Friday.
"The temple was cleaned as a seer from the Kuruba community entered the temple. I will never set my foot inside the Chennakeshava temple ever again," he said.
He said that he had visited the temple on the occasion of Vaikuntha Ekadashi while all the women related to priests were let inside the temple and despite being a pontiff of the mutt he was allowed to enter the temple.
"I didn't know that the temple is under Muzarai Department. If I had known it, I would have staged a protest like saint Kanakadasa," he said