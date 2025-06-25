People see red as prices of greens shoot up due to non-stop rainfall

Bengaluru: Continuous rains over the past two weeks have led to a sharp surge in the prices of vegetables and leafy greens across the state. Beans, which had already seen a consistent price increase over the past month, now retail at Rs 90–100 per kg in the open market, and as high as Rs 117 per kg at government-run HOPCOMS outlets.

The prices of other essential vegetables like white brinjal, bell peppers (capsicum), beetroot, and carrots have also skyrocketed. White brinjal, which previously sold at Rs 40–50 per kg, now costs Rs80 at HOPCOMS, while thick green capsicum has crossed Rs 100 per kg. Quality leafy greens are becoming increasingly rare due to crop damage caused by heavy rain, leading to prices of Rs 30–Rs40 per bunch for varieties like palak, methi, and coriander.

Festive occasions, weddings, and housewarming ceremonies have further increased demand, contributing to the price hike. However, prices may see some relief post-July 8, as the Ashada month begins and auspicious events decline, according to HOPCOMS officials.

Coconut prices, which had peaked recently, have slightly dropped—now available at Rs 30–Rs 35 for medium-sized coconuts, down from Rs 40. Tomato crops in Kolar and Chikkaballapur were damaged by rain, pushing wholesale tomato prices from Rs 22 to Rs 29 per kg, and retail rates to around Rs 25–Rs 30.

Egg prices, too, have increased from Rs 6 to Rs 7 per piece, while Elakki bananas now cost Rs 90–Rs93 per kg.