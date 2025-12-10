Permanent special agricultural zone to come up near Devanahalli

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government has declared 1,777 acres of land across 13 villages in Channarayapatna hobli, Devanahalli taluk, as a “Permanent Special Agricultural Zone.” Farmers retain full freedom to sell their land — there are no restrictions whatsoever, clarified Dr. S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries. He urged farmers not to be misled by rumours, confusion or false narratives.

Dr. Selvakumar’s clarification comes in response to reports in certain quarters claiming that farmers’ rights to sell their land had been curtailed.

He explained, “Farmers from these 13 villages expressed their desire to continue agriculture. The Government responded positively and honoured its commitment. Any claim that this decision causes hardship to farmers is untrue. Our intention is to prevent real-estate misuse of agricultural land and stop developers from exploiting farmers. We have not stripped farmers of their freedom or right to sell their land.”

Originally, this land near Devanahalli was earmarked for establishing an Aerospace Park. However, considering the farmers’ request, the Government has withdrawn the acquisition plan and reserved the area exclusively for agriculture. That said, if any farmer voluntarily wishes to sell their land to the Government, they remain free to do so — and will be compensated based on the Land Price Determination Committee’s decision. However, there is no requirement for land to be sold only to the Government, he emphasised.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, it was previously decided to denotify the land and retain it for agriculture. Now, going a step further, the area has been formally designated as a Permanent Special Agricultural Zone — offering enhanced benefits to farmers. The Government has assured that necessary infrastructure for agricultural development will be provided. These lands were already classified as part of the Green Zone. The Government aims to ensure that agriculture grows alongside industrial development.

By designating the region as a Permanent Special Agricultural Zone, it hopes to attract investment into agriculture as well. Under this provision, farmers can benefit from high-yield seeds, cold storage facilities, organic farming, modern agricultural technologies including hydroponics, improved soil and water management, direct market access, elimination of middlemen, better produce prices, e-trading and digital marketplaces. They will also receive special tax exemptions for farms and agri-startups, faster approvals for agri-business projects, growth of agriculture-based industries, export opportunities, warehouse development, and local employment, the Government said.

In addition, the Government plans to provide modern training for farming, setup laboratories and quality-testing facilities, establish food-processing units, facilitate agricultural credit and banking, and support research and collaborations.

Similar “special agricultural zones” already exist in states like Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra — and even abroad. A committee will soon be formed to study the benefits provided to farmers in those regions. Based on those findings, the Government intends to extend similar benefits in Karnataka, the statement said.