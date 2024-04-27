‘Petrol Uncle’ sets on foot to create voting awareness in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka voting was held on Friday for 14 constituencies in the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections.

Political leaders and celebrities like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Siddaramaiah are creating awareness among the people to vote. In the meantime, a man popularly known as ‘Petrol Uncle’ in Bengaluru has raised voting awareness in a different way.

A video of Mohammad Arif Sait, popularly known as ‘Petrol Uncle’, walking on the road in front of Vidhan Souda holding a voter awareness placard is now going viral on social media.

Before polling in the city, he walked around Vidhana Soudha, MG Road, Brigade Road, Commercial Street with a placard.

He stopped several motorists and pedestrians and interacted with them. Raised voting awareness.

I am creating voting awareness among public by walking around holding placards.

Mohammad Arif Seth said that through this I am conveying my message to the people. He was holding a placard saying ‘I’ll vote for change, not for hate’.

Mohammad Arif Seth ran a footwear shop on MG Road in Bengaluru for decades.

He was involved in the service of helping motorists who were stranded mid-way due to running out of fuel or due to other reasons. Since 2008, he has been doing this job, so people started calling him as ‘Petrol Uncle’.

Currently retired from the profession of taking care of a shoe shop, now he is working to create awareness about social issues through his WhatsApp group and other platforms.