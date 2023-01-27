PHCs Stopped Medical Supplies In Bengaluru
Doctors in Bengaluru are denying care to patients due to a lack of basic medical supplies at Primary Health Centers (PHCs). This is true even though the PHCs are the first place that the general public turns to in the event of illness or a medical emergency.
A lack of essential medical supplies affects at least 40% of the 201 PHCs run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the city. This situation has arisen as a result of the state's medicine and medical equipment suppliers stopping deliveries to the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) since the latter has not paid bills that have been owed for the past two years.
Dr. KV Thrilok Chandra, the Special Commissioner for Health for the BBMP, acknowledged the issue and added that PHC personnel and physicians have been instructed to obtain medications for patients from Jan Aushadhi Kendras.