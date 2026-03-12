PhysicsWallah inaugurates tech-enabled centre

Bengaluru: Education company PhysicsWallah (PW) has expanded its presence in Bengaluru with the inauguration of a new tech-enabled PW Vidyapeeth centre in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. PW Vidyapeeth offers tech-enabled offline centres where students attend in-person classes led by experienced teachers. The new PW Vidyapeeth centre is located at 2nd floor, No. 466/A, Ideal Homes Township, 80 Feet Road, Kenchenhalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru -560098.

PW’s other existing Vidyapeeth centres in the city are situated in JP Nagar, Whitefield, Banaswadi, Yelahanka, Rajajinagar and HSR Layout - Harlur Road. Ankit Gupta, CEO of Vidyapeeth-Offline, PW said, “At PW, we always try to find avenues of making students’ learning experience better.