Playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of mosques is no answer to curb loudspeaker menace: MLA K Raghupathi Bhat

Udupi: "We do not believe in coercion and my party and I think that playing Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques is not the answer for curbing the loudspeaker menace," MLA K Raghupathi Bhat.

Responding to Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik's threat to play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a higher volume outside mosques if authorities do not ban loudspeakers in compliance with the court order, Bhat said such a drastic measure by the extreme right-wing organisation may lead to clashes, so mosque authorities should consider lowering the volume of the loudspeakers from the towers and dispense with amplifiers. "Azaan does not need to be heard by everyone on the street; it only needs to be heard by those who would like to gather inside mosque to pray," the MLA explained.

Bhat told reporters on Friday that several mosque leaders in the district have already reduced the level of their loudspeakers. Nevertheless, there is still the risk that mosque officials would revert to past practices in the future. "I propose that speakers (sound boxes) be utilised instead of loudspeakers atop a tower," Bhat stated. He further stated that the issue of large volume is not unique to the Muslim community. Hindus have even protested when 'Suprabhataham' is performed in places of worship early in the morning.

Parents frequently claim that the reason is that their children have exams, and the high volume interferes with their studies. As a result, everyone, including Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, should use the soundbox rather than the loudspeaker, Bhat said.

"I will not comment on Sri Ram Sene's decision because it is an independent organisation. However, instead of playing "Hanuman Chalisa" outside mosques, it should be played in temples to avoid any controversy."