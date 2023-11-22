Plot buyers waiting for KHB for allotment

Chamarajanagar: The thousands of aspirants who eagerly paid deposits to the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) for a plot near Madapur, adjacent to the city, are currently in limbo.

In early 2020, the Karnataka Housing Board introduced a layout near Madapur, inviting applications with deposits for plot allotment. The demand for a place in or around the district center drew interest from 4150 individuals, who collectively contributed a deposit of 3 crore rupees.

Despite the funds being with the Housing Board, the crucial land acquisition process is yet to materialize. How was plot allocation announced without securing the necessary land? As those who paid deposits eagerly await the land allotment based on seniority, the Housing Board's plan to acquire 100 acres near Madapur faces significant hurdles. Initially, 20 acres were offered by willing farmers for the project, but the availability of land has become a major obstacle. Farmers, dissatisfied with the proposed 60x40 ratio in the resulting layout, where 40% of plots go to them, argue that the land's value has increased due to the city's industrial development. They contend that selling the land for industrial purposes would yield higher returns, leading to a deadlock in project implementation.

While the Karnataka Housing Board has successfully developed and sold houses in two parts of the city, including plot allotments near the Ambedkar Stadium, the Madapur project's fourth phase is currently stalled. Officials indicate that if land acquisition efforts do not succeed, the deposited money will be returned to applicants.

Mahesh, Assistant Executive Engineer at the Housing Board in Chamaraj Nagar, affirmed, "If possible, we will acquire the land. Otherwise, it will be necessary to return the applicant's money." The Housing Board had initiated the project with good intentions to fulfill the dreams of the middle class, but the lack of available land remains a significant hurdle. The board remains in constant communication with farmers and expresses hope for a positive resolution, promising either a layout creation or the return of deposits to applicants.