PM Modi launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over 'Shakti' remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark, saying the INDIA bloc was trying to destroy it.
Shivamogga (Karnataka): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Shakti' remark, saying the INDIA bloc was trying to destroy it.
Addressing a public rally in Shivamogga, Modi said, “Yesterday (Sunday) in Mumbai Shivaji ground, INDI Alliance made an announcement that they want to destroy ‘Shakti'. If they want to destroy ‘Shakti' then worshipping ‘Shakti' is our resolve."
Gandhi had said after the conclusion of his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday: “Our fight against Modi is not on a personal level. Modi is a ‘mask' who works for a ‘shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest,”
In his speech, Modi said: “When I heard the announcement to eliminate Shakti from Shivaji Park, I thought how it would have hurt Bal Thackeray's soul."
The Prime Minister noted that the announcement of "eradicating Shakti" was made at Shivaji Park where every child grows up with the Mantra of ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji'.