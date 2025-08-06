PM to flag off Namma Metro Yellow Line on Aug 10

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bengaluru on August 10 to inaugurate the much-awaited yellow line of Namma Metro.Speaking to the media, Shivakumar said the state government has received official communication about the Prime Minister’s arrival for the Metro launch event.

“The Prime Minister has confirmed his participation in the inauguration of the yellow line. We are making necessary preparations and conducting inspections accordingly,” he said.

However, Shivakumar clarified that a detailed itinerary of Modi’s other engagements in Bengaluru is yet to be officially released. “He has said he will come, but specific timings and other programmes are not finalised,” he added.

According to sources, the PM’s Bengaluru visit will be restricted to the Yellow Line Metro inauguration and the launch of a new Vande Bharat train service.

Originally, the BJP had planned a massive roadshow from Ragigudda to Jayanagar and a party workers’ convention at Shalini Ground in Jayanagar to mark Modi’s visit. However, both events have been cancelled.

This last-minute change has come as a setback to state BJP leaders who were eagerly preparing for a high-profile rally showcasing Modi’s presence in the city — his first visit in over a year. The cancellation has reportedly caused disappointment within the party ranks.

The 19.2-km yellow line of Namma Metro, which will connect RV Road to Bommasandra via key junctions, is expected to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity to the city’s industrial corridors.

The Metro line is part of a broader infrastructure push in Bengaluru, and its inauguration marks a major milestone for the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).