POCSO case filed against school owner and wife over alleged harassment of students

Bengaluru: A serious case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the owner of a residential school and his wife in Devanahalli following allegations of sexual harassment of minor girls studying at the institution.

The accused have been identified as Dhananjay, the owner of the residential school, and his wife Shailaja. Based on complaints from the victims’ parents, police registered a case at the Devanahalli Police Station and initiated an investigation into the allegations.

According to the complaint, Dhananjay allegedly subjected two minor girls residing in the hostel to repeated harassment.

It is alleged that he would approach the girls during night hours, sometimes under the influence of alcohol, and call them to isolated areas, including the warden’s room, where he engaged in inappropriate conduct.

The victims reportedly confided in Shailaja, expecting support and protection. However, instead of intervening, she allegedly threatened the girls and pressured them not to disclose the incidents to anyone, including their parents.

The complaint further states that the girls were subjected to intimidation and psychological pressure for nearly eight days. They were allegedly prevented from leaving the hostel premises or contacting their parents, effectively isolating them and forcing them into silence.

The alleged incidents came to light on February 27 when the girls managed to inform their parents about the harassment.

Shocked by the revelations, the parents immediately approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Authorities confirmed that the residential school houses over 700 students, raising concerns about the safety and oversight mechanisms in place at the institution.

Police officials have begun recording statements from the victims, staff members, and other relevant witnesses as part of the investigation.

The registration of the case under the POCSO Act indicates the seriousness of the allegations, and officials stated that strict legal action will be taken if the accusations are substantiated.

The incident has sparked outrage among parents and local residents, highlighting the urgent need for stronger monitoring and accountability in residential educational institutions to ensure the safety and well-being of students.