POCSO court acquits man in alleged minor abduction and assault case

Mangaluru: A special POCSO court in Mangaluru has acquitted a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl, ruling that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The verdict was delivered by K.S. Manu, judge of the Second Additional District and POCSO Special Court, after completion of trial proceedings.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence occurred in July 2025 when the accused was said to have taken the minor from near the Bappanadu temple in Mulki to Kapu beach in neighbouring Udupi district. He was accused of sexually assaulting her in a secluded area and threatening her against revealing the incident.

Mulki police registered a case on July 23, 2025, and arrested the accused the same day. A medical examination conducted during the investigation had indicated that the girl was pregnant.

Following the investigation, police filed a charge sheet before the special court. During the trial, the survivor and her parents testified, while the prosecution examined eight witnesses and submitted documentary and material evidence.

Despite the testimonies, the court held that the available evidence was insufficient to conclusively establish the allegations. Consequently, the accused was acquitted of all charges.

The accused was represented by advocate Sukesh Kumar Shetty.