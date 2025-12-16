Police inspector suspended for dereliction of duty

Haveri: In the wake of the public thrashing of a school teacher accused of sexually harassing girl students in Savanur, police have suspended the Circle Inspector and Head Constable of the local station for failing in their duties. The action follows outrage over the December 10 incident where parents and locals beat teacher Jagadeesh, paraded him with slippers around his neck through town streets, and handed him over to authorities.

District SP Yashoda Vantagodi gathered preliminary details and reported to Davanagere IGP B.R. Ravikantegowda, leading to the suspension of Inspector S. Devaanand from service, along with orders for a departmental inquiry. Separately, SP Yashoda directly suspended Head Constable Mallikarjun Odanavar for lapses during the episode.

The suspensions stem from allegations of “immoral policing,” with community leaders calling for a Savanur bandh to protest police inaction. On December 10, furious parents and residents stormed the Government Urdu Higher Primary School after learning of Jagadeesh’s alleged misconduct toward female students. They assaulted him, garlanded him with slippers and marched him publicly before delivering him to the station.

Leaders questioned the police response, asking, “If the teacher committed a wrong, police and courts exist to punish under law. But is it justice for locals to take the law into their own hands, beat him, parade him with slippers, and shame him publicly?” They condemned the episode as a breakdown in law enforcement, demanding accountability from officers who allegedly stood by during the mob violence.

The incident has ignited statewide debate on vigilante justice versus institutional failures in protecting children. While Jagadeesh faces charges under relevant laws including POCSO if minors are involved, the suspensions highlight internal police scrutiny. Savanur police registered the case against the teacher, but criticism mounts over why officers did not intervene promptly to prevent the

public spectacle.