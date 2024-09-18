Police launch Suraksha app to ensure safety of women

Davanagere: Ina commendable effort to tackle atrocities against women and enhance their safety, the Davangere district police have launched a special mobile application named “Suraksha.” Developed by Smart City Limited, this app is designed to provide immediate assistance to women in distress with a simple press of the panic button.

The app was officially launched by Member of Parliament Dr. PrabhaMallikarjun and is now available for download on the Play Store. It aims to help women, students, and young girls facing emergencies, ensuring police intervention at the press of a button. The key feature of the Suraksha app is its red panic button. When pressed, the current location of the user is immediately transmitted to the Davangere District Police Control Room. From there, an emergency response service is activated, and police are dispatched to the user’s location to provide protection and assistance. Superintendent of Police Umaprashant emphasized that this service is designed to offer swift support to women in dangerous or uncomfortable situations, especially when calling emergency services like 112 is not an option.

“The Suraksha app has been specifically developed with women’s safety in mind,” SP Umaprashant stated. “It offers a quick and reliable way for women and students to seek help in critical moments.”

To use the app, individuals must first download the “Davangere Smart City DVG Help” app from the Play Store. Upon opening the app, users will be prompted to access the Suraksha feature, where their name and phone number will automatically appear. However, users are required to update their location, which then gets sent to the police commando center. Once the location is tagged, police officers are alerted and will quickly respond to the scene.

This initiative by the Davangere police is a significant step forward in improving safety measures for women and preventing harassment or assaults. It provides a crucial lifeline in emergencies, demonstrating how technology can play a pivotal role in enhancing public safety.