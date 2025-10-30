Police recover 894 stolen mobile phones through CEIR portal

The Bengaluru Police have recovered 894 stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, cautioning citizens to avoid purchasing second-hand phones without proper documentation. The recovery was done through the Integrated Command and Control Center, police officials confirmed.

Introduced by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in 2023, the CEIR portal enables users to block, trace, or erase data from stolen or lost phones using their IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. Once the IMEI is entered on the portal, it helps authorities detect if the stolen device is being used with another SIM card anywhere in India. According to police sources, 894 mobile phones reported stolen between March 2024 and October 2025 were traced through the CEIR database and recovered from various parts of Bengaluru.

Among them, 522 phones have already been returned to their rightful owners. The remaining 372 devices can be reclaimed after verification by submitting valid ownership documents to the Integrated Command and Control Center.

Police have urged the public to purchase used phones only from verified sellers and to check IMEI status on the CEIR portal before buying, as several stolen devices often re-enter the market through unauthorized resale.