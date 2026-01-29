Police to treat drunk driving deaths as culpable homicide

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy has issued a stern warning that individuals who cause fatal accidents while driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicants will face charges of culpable homicide under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The declaration came during the observance of National Road Safety Month 2026 at Kudmul Rangarao Purabhawan (Town Hall) on Tuesday. The month-long initiative, running from January 1 to 31 under the theme “Road Safety – Everyone’s Responsibility,” features various awareness activities organised by the Karnataka State Police, with special focus on young people and vehicle operators.

Commissioner Reddy drew attention to the alarming pattern of road mishaps in the city. In 2025, Mangaluru recorded 171 accidents, including 25 cases involving minors behind the wheel. The majority of the remaining incidents were linked to drunk driving and resulted in loss of life. He pointed out that 169 accidents stemmed directly from driver negligence, with only a handful tied to poor road infrastructure such as potholes. “It is common to point fingers at roads or authorities, but very few accept their own lapses while driving,” he observed.

He expressed frustration over the casual manner in which road fatalities are often viewed compared to other violent crimes. “When a killing occurs due to communal or political motives, society reacts with outrage. Yet deaths from accidents rarely receive the same seriousness. Such attitudes are unacceptable,” he stated. Emphasising collective responsibility, the Commissioner made it clear that road safety extends beyond law enforcement. “Every driver must remain alert, ensuring that even if someone else makes a mistake, no harm results from their own actions. If each person performs their duty with care, road accidents can be prevented entirely.”

To address the issue head-on, police will crack down on those who hand over vehicles to minors or operate them while intoxicated. Traffic units have received clear instructions to classify fatal accidents involving alcohol as culpable homicide cases.

The programme included addresses from several dignitaries. Prominent Tulu film director Devadas Kapikad appealed to motorists to always keep in mind that family members are waiting safely at home. “Accidents arise purely from our own carelessness. If every driver thinks of loved ones awaiting their return, such tragedies can be avoided,” he said. Among those present were neurosurgeon Dr. Arjun Shetty, Mangaluru District Sessions Judge Zaibunnisa, Deputy Commissioners of Police Mithun Kumar, Ravishankar, and P Umesh, Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ravichandra Nayak, KSRTC Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty, and Assistant Commissioners of Police Geetha Kulkarni and Vijay Kanthi.

The event featured recognition of outstanding contributions and reinforced essential safety guidelines like avoiding mobile phone use while driving, preventing overspeeding, eliminating drunk driving, wearing helmets on two-wheelers, and buckling seatbelts in cars.