Police welfare key to social stability, says Minister at housing project launch

Mangaluru: Karnataka’s Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday underscored the link between police welfare and public order while inaugurating new housing facilities for personnel in Mangaluru.

The event marked both the inauguration and foundation laying of residential blocks for officers attached to city and district police units. Parameshwara said the government viewed institutional welfare as a pillar of effective policing. A secure and supported force, he noted, translates into a safer society.

Reviewing regional law-and-order measures, the minister highlighted intensified anti-drug drives that have reportedly reduced narcotics-related offences.

Surveillance around educational institutions has been strengthened to curb peddling networks, he said.

He added that crime trends show improvement, with a fall in violent incidents and cessation of serial killings previously reported in the coastal belt. This, he said, is contributing to a more favourable investment climate. Parameshwara indicated that the state is examining opportunities to boost tourism, IT and semiconductor manufacturing in the district, positioning the coastal city as a development hub. Senior police officials attended the programme, which symbolised ongoing infrastructure investment in frontline services.