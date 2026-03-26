Policy Bazaar rewards top advisors

Bengaluru: Policy Bazaar has recognised its top-performing advisors under the ASEAN Rush programme, distributing rewards worth Rs39 lakh as part of its employee recognition initiative.

A total of 89 advisors across key business verticals including health, term insurance, and savings (domestic and NRI segments) were honoured for their performance. The rewards were tiered, with top-ranking performers receiving an all-expenses-paid international trip to Malaysia, while others were awarded high-value items such as bikes, iPhones, Apple Watches, smart TVs, and Amazon vouchers. The initiative is part of the company’s broader ‘JAG’ (Jeeto Apna Ghar) programme, which serves as its flagship rewards and recognition framework.