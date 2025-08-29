Postage stamp to honour Madhwacharya, proponent of Dvaita philosophy

Udupi: The Department of Posts and the Ministry of Communications will release a commemorative postage stamp honouring Jagadguru Sri Madhwacharya, the 13th-century saint and philosopher who founded the Dvaita (dualism) school of Vedanta. The event, scheduled for August 30 in Udupi, is being held with the blessings of H.H. Sri Vishwapriya Tirtha Swamiji of Adamaru Matha and the Paryaya Sri Puthige Swamiji. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be present on the occasion. The day is also the event of Janma Nakshatra (Birth star sign) of the present Paryaya swamiji HH Sugunendra Thirtha

Madhwacharya (1238–1317 CE), born in Pajaka village near Udupi, challenged the prevailing Advaita philosophy of the time with his doctrine of Dvaita, emphasising the eternal distinction between the individual soul (jiva) and the supreme God (Vishnu). He travelled extensively, engaging in debates with contemporary scholars and establishing the Udupi Krishna Temple, where he installed the idol of Lord Krishna and entrusted its worship to the Ashta Mathas (eight monasteries), a tradition that continues today.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, organisers described postage stamps as cultural ambassadors that preserve the heritage of the land while introducing its great personalities to future generations.