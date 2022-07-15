PotHoleRaja builds road from Ecoworld to ORR using 100% recycled plastic waste

Bengaluru: PotHoleRaja, a social venture that is on a mission to fix Indian roads, has laid a concrete road connecting RMZ Ecoworld and the outer ring road to ease traffic congestion in the area. This project has been undertaken under a partnership between PotHoleRaja, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The new road has been constructed by PotHoleRaja using a first-of-its-kind solution called 'GridMats' which is a revolutionary patented method that's eco-friendly and durable and crafted entirely from 100% recycled plastic waste to build pavements/roads . Made from recycled polypropylene, GridMats are placed above the bedding layer and packed with different filling options, creating a permanent, flat, high-quality surface in less than half the time, and at 20%-25% cheaper than that of roads built with traditional material.

Commenting on the project, PotHoleRaja, Director, Sourabh Kumar said, "Currently, commuters exiting Ecoworld to go towards Marathahalli have to take a sharp U-turn at Bellandur and the ones who are entering Eoworld from ORR face a lot of inconvenience due to the traffic congestion in the area. The problem arises mainly from heavy vehicular traffic density the U-turn in a congested junction. A well-designed connecting road directly to Ecoworld will cut down on commuting time to a great extent."

"In this project, through our GridMats, we have used around 3000 kg of plastic waste in building this road. It consumes 30% less water than traditional concrete road and it does not require any steel reinforcement. Traditional concrete road technology would have emitted 46.5 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions to complete this construction," he said. However, our GridMats produce only 11.9 tonnes—a significant reduction when compared to the conventional method. We have cut down on close to 34.6 tonnes of CO2e (Carbon Dioxide equivalent emissions) which is the equivalent of emissions produced by driving a car for 1,38,600 km, Sourabh adds.