Prawaas 4.0 accelerates towards multimodal transport

Bengaluru: The Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI) on Tuesday announced the much-anticipated 4th Edition of Prawaas 4.0, India’s flagship Multimodal Transport Show, slated to be held from August 29-31 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

With the overarching theme of “Safe, Smart, and Sustainable Passenger Mobility,” Prawaas 4.0 is dedicated to bringing together the entire spectrum of multimodal transport stakeholders. This includes manufacturers of buses and cars, fleet owners, as well as partners in metro and LEVs from all 36 States and Union Territories of India. Acknowledging the vital role of efficient public transport in realizing the vision of “Viksit Bharat” by the prime minister, Prawaas 4.0 advocates for increased utilization of public transport.

Karnataka State Bus Owners Association, Karnataka State Tourism Private Transport Owners Association, Karnataka State Travel Operators Association, Karnataka Tourist Motor Cab Maxi Owners Welfare Association, Bangalore Tourist Taxi Owners Association are the proud Host Associations for Prawaas 4.0. The curtain raiser event provided a glimpse into the exciting array of activities planned for Prawaas 4.0. State transport minister R Ramalinga Reddy, Jagdeo Singh Khalsa, Chairman, BOCI; Prasanna Patwardhan, President, BOCI; Alah Baksh Afzal, General Secretary, BOCI; Harsh Kotak, Treasurer, BOCI and Jagdish Patankar, Executive Chairman, MM Activ, the Event Curators.