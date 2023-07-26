Privacy Violation Incident of Udupi Stirs Nationwide Outrage

Udupi: In a disturbing incident that has garnered widespread attention, three female students from a private medical institute in Udupi, Karnataka, were accused of secretly recording a video of a classmate inside a washroom. The incident came to light earlier and an FIR has been filed against the perpetrators. The police have also taken suo motu cognizance of the matter. Things are going to get hotter for the college authorities and the police on Thursday when the NCW member Kushboo Sundar will arrive in Udupi to get the NCW perspective of the incident.



The FIR was filed under Sections 509, 204, 175, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66(E) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. These sections include defence against violation of privacy, destruction of evidence, acts done by several persons with common intention, and insulting the modesty of a woman. Thereby highlighting the severity of the act and the potential legal ramifications for the accused. Members of the college management committee were also named in the FIR.

The victim immediately faced immense distress following the incident. In response, the three accused students were promptly suspended from the institute. The incident sparked condemnation from the BJP, which demanded a judicial inquiry and swift action against the culprits.

Initially, the Udupi Superintendent of Police, Hakay Akshay Machhindra, stated that a suo motu case wasn't filed due to a lack of initial clues about the incident. However, public pressure and growing concerns about the matter led to the FIR being registered.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MLA Basavaraj Bommai expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, asserting that the police response was inadequate. He called for impartial investigations and emphasized the need for authorities to work without political pressure.

In response to the mounting outrage and concern over the invasion of privacy, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the matter and dispatched representatives to Udupi. NCW member and BJP leader Kushbu Sundar conveyed deep concern over the incident, vowing to examine the issue closely and speak with all involved parties, including the students and the law enforcement officials.(eom)