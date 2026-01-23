Priyank accuses Guv of disrespecting national anthem, Constitution

Senior Congress leader and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday strongly criticised Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, accusing him of disregarding protocol and insulting the national anthem by leaving the joint session of the Legislature without waiting for it to be played. Taking to social media platform X, Kharge alleged that the Governor’s conduct reflected the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “anti-Constitution, anti-national anthem, and anti-Kannadiga” mindset.

“The Governor walked out without waiting for the national anthem. This is not just a breach of protocol but an insult to the national anthem itself,” Kharge wrote, expressing outrage over the developments during the joint session. He further alleged that the incident exposed the BJP’s attitude towards constitutional values and the sentiments of Kannadigas.

The controversy erupted during the joint session of the Karnataka Legislature when Governor Gehlot addressed the House.

Instead of reading the full Cabinet-approved address prepared by the state government, the Governor reportedly delivered only a few lines extending greetings and left the House midway.

This triggered sharp protests from Congress legislators, who accused him of defying constitutional norms.

The ruling Congress announced statewide protests, accusing the Governor of acting at the behest of the Centre.

The incident has intensified the confrontation between the Raj Bhavan and the state government, further escalating political tensions in Karnataka.