Probe ordered as accused escape despite being handcuffed

Bengaluru: The Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant has ordered for probe against police personnel who allegedly sold seized red sanders. It is said that Ramamurthy Nagara Police went to Venur near Belthangady in connection with Ganja smuggling investigation in October 2021.

The police also arrested two accused but did not find

ganja with their possession. The police seized 750 kg red sanders but two smugglers managed to escape even with handcuffs.

The police brought the seized red sanders to Ramamurthy Nagar but didn/ file FIR and submit to court nor inform higher officers. The issue came to light after one Jagan Kumar filed a complaint with the Commissioner that police sold seized red sanders to smugglers. The department took the allegation seriously and a probe is being conducted under supervision of Additional Commissioner.