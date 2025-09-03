Property seizure, auction proceedings to recover unpaid property tax

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notices to property owners who have failed to pay their property tax, warning them of stringent recovery measures if immediate payments are not made. The civic body has cautioned that non-payment will result in the seizure of movable and immovable assets, followed by emergency auction proceedings to recover dues.

As many as 2.75 lakh property owners in Bengaluru have defaulted on tax payments, prompting BBMP to issue notices. The directive for enforcement action comes from Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP.

The BBMP has instructed defaulters to clear their dues without further delay through the official online portal: BBMPtax.karnataka.gov.in.

Outstanding property tax dues have been mounting across several city zones. The Mahadevapura Zone has the highest number of defaulters, with 65,040 property owners yet to pay, amounting to ₹197.90 crore in pending dues. The South Zone follows with 25,162 property owners, who together owe Rs116.81 crore.

Other major defaulting zones include East Bengaluru and Bommanahalli, where a large number of property owners have failed to pay taxes. The Yelahanka and West Zones have also reported significant arrears. In addition, Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Dasarahalli Zones continue to record heavy defaults, further burdening BBMP’s finances. In total, across all city zones, unpaid property taxes have reached a staggering Rs786.86 crore, causing massive revenue loss to the BBMP. The civic body has reiterated that stringent enforcement will be undertaken if dues are not settled promptly, ensuring that Bengaluru’s municipal finances are safeguarded and essential civic services are not disrupted.