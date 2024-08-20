Protest staged against private hospital for not handing over body

Hubballi : A deeply troubling incident has come to light at Suchirayu Hospital in Hubballi, where the hospital management allegedly refused to release a deceased patient’s body to his family unless an outstanding bill was paid in full. The family of the deceased, along with members of the Bajrang Dal, staged a protest outside the hospital, accusing the management of exploiting their grief and effectively “doing business on the shroud.”

The deceased, Hanumanta Bahatti, a farmer from Revadikoppa village in Ramadurga taluk of Belagavi district, had been admitted to the hospital ten days ago due to illness. Despite the family’s best efforts to secure treatment, Hanumanta unfortunately passed away. The family had already paid Rs 1.3 lakhs towards his medical bills, but the hospital reportedly demanded an additional Rs 8 lakhs to release the body. The family, struggling financially, was unable to meet this demand, which led to their protest.

Family members expressed their willingness to pay Rs 3 lakhs, but this was not initially accepted by the hospital. The situation escalated, prompting Bajrang Dal activists and family members to stage a sit-in in front of the hospital, demanding justice and the release of Hanumanta’s body.

In response to the situation, Corporation Health Officer Sridhar Dandappanavara intervened and met with the hospital staff. After discussions, the hospital agreed to release the body for the Rs 3 lakh payment, easing the immediate tension but leaving lingering questions about the hospital’s conduct.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many questioning the ethics of the hospital’s management.

There is growing pressure on Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao to take stern action against the hospital’s management.

Critics argue that hospitals should treat grieving families with compassion, particularly when a patient dies despite receiving treatment. The incident has also reignited broader concerns about the financial practices of private hospitals, especially in cases involving economically vulnerable families.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen what actions, if any, will be taken by the state health authorities to address this issue and prevent similar incidents in the future.

The protest by the family and Bajrang Dal has brought significant attention to the case, and there are calls for a thorough investigation into the hospital’s practices.