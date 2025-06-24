Protests staged against neglect of public welfare

Mangaluru: The BJP organised a demonstration outside the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) on Monday, denouncing the Congress-led Karnataka state government for what they described as policies detrimental to public welfare.

The rally, marked by fervent speeches, drew participation from party leaders and supporters.Leading the protest, MLA Vedavyas Kamath accused the state administration of failing to deliver critical welfare programs to vulnerable citizens, particularly the impoverished. He highlighted delays and denials in issuing Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards and accessing benefits under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme.

“The elderly are suffering immensely, with pensions under the Sandhya Suraksha scheme failing to reach them. This neglect has left senior citizens in distress,” Kamath stated, addressing the gathered crowd.Vikas Puttur, a BJP leader intensified the critique, alleging systemic corruption and a focus on appeasement politics at the expense of public needs. “Essential services are not reaching the people.

The government is preoccupied with minority appeasement, sidelining the broader welfare of Karnataka’s citizens,” he claimed.

Fellow party leader Premanand Shetty and other prominent figures echoed these sentiments, urging immediate action to address the grievances.