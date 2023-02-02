Provide 1,000 cr for conservation of heritage buildings

Mysuru: There are more than 600 heritage buildings in the city of Mysore, which is known as the cultural city, the city of palaces, and the heritage city. But majority of the heritage buildings are in dilapidated state and on verge of collapse. The state government should take immediate measures to save these heritage buildings for next generation.

A delegation headed by heritage expert Professor Rangaraju met state chief minister Basavaraja Bommai on Monday and urged to increase grants to conserve heritage buildings in cultural city. The CM has promised the delegation to allocate more funds for heritage buildings in Mysuru.

The cultural city has highest number of heritage buildings in the world. It is also the most visited city by tourists and the buildings here are heritage buildings. Mysuru city now has more than 600 heritage buildings , of which 30 buildings are under repair.

Some buildings have reached a dilapidated state without proper maintenance.

When the Chief Minister Bommai came to Mysore, there was a request to give more funds in this budget for the maintenance of heritage buildings under the leadership of Mayor Shivakumar of the Mysuru city corporation for the survival of these heritage buildings. However, the question is how much money will be allocated in the budget this time.

According to the first survey of heritage buildings in Mysuru city, there are 234 heritage buildings, including 14 palaces. It is estimated that there are 480 heritage buildings in the second phase survey and 600 heritage buildings in the third survey. In this there are buildings of central government, state government departments, district collector's office, University of Mysuru where there are 25 heritage buildings in the campus of this university, which have completed 100 years. Besides, some privately owned buildings are also heritage buildings and their maintenance is not being done properly, due to this they have reached a state of dilapidation.

Heritage expert Prof. Rangaraju says that at least Rs 1000 crore is required to maintain these buildings Mysuru city has about 25 to 30 heritage buildings in public use. Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building, big clock tower, Jayalakshmi Vilas, Maharani College, Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade, Government Guest House and many other important and attractive heritage buildings are in poor condition. In this budget, funds should be urgently allocated for their repairs, otherwise, these buildings will further deteriorate and the heritage will be lost. The government must urgently take action for the survival of these heritage buildings said expert prof Rangaraju.