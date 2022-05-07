PSI recruitment scam: HD Kumaraswamy to reveal 'shocking' details today

Bengaluru: JD(D) leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday said he would reveal important details tomorrow (Saturday) on the police sub inspector recruitment scam that has potential to rattle the BJP government.

Meanwhile, Home Minister AragaJnanendra said "I will not hesitate to punish the perpetrators of PSI recruitment scam even if it harms the interests of the government". Both leaders came out with these statements within a few hours' gap.

After the arrest of the supposed 'kingpin' Rudra Gowda and three days in custody of the CID the political circles have got a whiff of the beans that might have been spilled by him. DivyaHagargi, one of the successful candidates in the exam, and six others have also been arrested and they are being interrogated by the CID in an undisclosed location. All the arrested have been hobnobbing with political parties and were used as 'pawns' by another bigger player whose identity might come into open on Saturday.