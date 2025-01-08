PSI suspended for providing fake documents to join police dept

Bengaluru: Bangalore West Division DCP Girish has issued an order suspending Byadarahalli Police Station Sub-Inspector (PSI) Kashilingegowda in connection with the case of providing fake documents to the police department. A case was registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station in connection with providing fake documents.

Sub-Inspector Kashilingegowda had obtained bail in the same case.

Later, he reported for duty at the police station. But now the PSI has been suspended.

An FIR was registered at Vidhana Soudha Police Station against Sub-Inspector Kashilingegowda on the charge of obtaining a job by providing a document with a fake date of birth, based on a complaint filed by ST Chandrashekar, an officer of the administrative division of the Bangalore Police Department. There is a government rule that a candidate applying for the post of PSI should not be more than 30 years of age. In this case, even though he was not an eligible candidate, Kashilingegowda applied for the post of Sub-Inspector for the year 2017-18 by giving his date of birth as April 15, 1988 and got appointed.