Puttur shines in Swachh Survekshan rankings
Puttur: Puttur City Municipal Council has achieved the 8th rank in Karnataka in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, a nationwide cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The city earned recognition for its comprehensive and sustainable waste management strategy, including 100% door-to-door waste collection and an efficient solid waste processing system.

Its proactive, community-based approach sets an example for urban areas striving for cleanliness and hygiene.

Among the initiatives that drew national appreciation were a biogas plant and an electronic waste collection centre, both implemented through public-private partnerships. These innovative efforts were specially acknowledged in the assessment.

