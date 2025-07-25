Live
- Realme 15 Pro 5 G Launches in India: Starting at ₹23,999 with Exciting Variants and Offers
- 3 cops suspended for inaction against liquor smuggler in UP
- Something ‘fishy’ behind Dhankhar’s resignation
- Reckless decision: Rubio slams France’s recognition of Palestine state
- Six Pak drones neutralised; 3 pistols, 1 kg heroin seized
- Gurugram cops step up drive against illegal immigrants
- Shiva’s holy mace taken to Shankaracharya temple
- 4 including 2 cops, injured in clash over drain construction
- Anti-sacrilege Bill: First meet of Pb Assembly select panel concludes
- ‘War 2’ trailer: Hrithik Roshan, NTR set screens on fire
Puttur shines in Swachh Survekshan rankings
Highlights
Puttur: Puttur City Municipal Council has achieved the 8th rank in Karnataka in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, a nationwide cleanliness survey...
Puttur: Puttur City Municipal Council has achieved the 8th rank in Karnataka in the Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, a nationwide cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
The city earned recognition for its comprehensive and sustainable waste management strategy, including 100% door-to-door waste collection and an efficient solid waste processing system.
Its proactive, community-based approach sets an example for urban areas striving for cleanliness and hygiene.
Among the initiatives that drew national appreciation were a biogas plant and an electronic waste collection centre, both implemented through public-private partnerships. These innovative efforts were specially acknowledged in the assessment.
Next Story