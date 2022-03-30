Rahul coming tomorrow to meet party leaders

Bengaluru: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Karnataka on Thursday to attend a religious function in Tumakuru and interact with party leaders.



According to state party president D.K. Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi will take part in 115th birth anniversary celebrations of Lingayat seer Late Dr Shivakumar Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur.

After the programme, he will participate in the meeting of Congress leaders of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction. Besides, he will also hold a Zoom meeting with legislators, former MLAs and defeated candidates.

In view of accelerating the membership drive, the senior leader will also meet the achievers of the party and interact with them. On the possibility of early elections, he maintained that no matter when the elections are going to be conducted, the Congress party is ready. "Whether if it is fixed for November 27 or April or June, we are ready," he said.

Shivakumar said that Muslim merchants should not be troubled in religious fairs. Reacting to the controversy of the title 'Lion of Mysuru' of Mysuru King Tippu Sultan, he stated that the BJP leaders should visit London library in UK, the title is not given by the Congress party, it is given by Britishers.

Hindutva is not new to the Congress. "In Jaipur convention and Parliament, Rahul Gandhi stated that we are all Hindus. It is not good to divide a community in terms of religion and caste," he said.