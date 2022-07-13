Railways to take up Chitradurga-Alamatti line soon

Kushtagi: Indian Railways will take up the construction of a railway line between Chitradurga and Alamatti. The survey for the new line has been completed, according to Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna. Sanganna who reviewed the report with top officials of the North Western Railways at Hubballi on Wednesday, said the Koppal which did not figure in the original survey report was included as a connecting station in the new realignment approach.

The report will be submitted to the Railway ministry in the next fortnight. He said he had visited the areas where the Gadag-Wadi line work is in progress and found it satisfactory. This line will be open for traffic by January 2023 between Talakal to Lingalabandi stations. He said the railways were also examining if the line could be operational till Kushtagi.

In another development, the route between Munirabad -Mehboobnagar is proposed to be extended to Karatagi via Gangavati by next February till Sindhanuru station.

He said he had used his influence for giving a one-minute stop at Bannikoppa for the express train between Gangavati-Hubballi. According to the railway officials, the new line between Chitradurga-Alamatti and the extension of routes on Gadag -Wadi sector will open a new connectivity network in the North Western Railway division.