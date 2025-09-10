Raknno announces 2025 Konkani literary awards

Mangaluru: Raknno, the bilingual Konkani-English weekly published by the Diocese of Mangalore since 1938, has announced the winners of its 2025 Literary Awards. This year, the Best Author of the Year Award goes to Richard Alvares of Kulshekar, while the Best Parish Magazine Award has been conferred on Izoicho Kalo, the parish magazine of St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai.

The awards will be presented by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, on September 14 at St Joseph Church Hall, Bajpe. Raknno introduced the awards last year to encourage writing and publishing in Konkani. Submissions are invited annually, and a panel of judges evaluates entries before selecting the winners.

The ceremony will also see the release of Raknno’s 134th publication, Bhorvoshachye Vater. This will be followed by discussions on the relevance of Konkani literature and the importance of cultivating reading habits in the digital age.The event is being organised with the support of the Bajpe parish community. Editor Rev. Rupesh Madtha, along with the editorial board and jury, congratulated the awardees.