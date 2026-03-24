Ramayana test offers students chance to win Rs 50,000

Sringeri: Ina unique attempt to make summer vacations more meaningful, Sringeri Sharada Peetham has launched a nationwide student outreach through its “Shrimad Ramayana Examination–2026”, offering schoolchildren a chance to win cash prizes up to ₹50,000.

The initiative, organised under its educational wing ‘Bala Bharati’, aims to encourage students to engage with the timeless wisdom of the Ramayana while productively utilising their holidays. The programme is being conducted with the blessings of Bharati Tirtha and Vidhushekhara Bharati.

The examination is open to two categories—students from Classes 4 to 6 (Level 1) and those from Classes 7 to 10 (Level 2). Apart from intellectual enrichment, participants stand to win attractive prizes, with the first prize set at ₹50,000, followed by ₹40,000 and ₹30,000 for second and third places respectively. Special prizes of ₹10,000 will also be awarded.

Top-performing students will additionally be offered a sponsored educational trip to Sringeri, along with certificates, medals, books and puzzles. The first round of the examination will be held on May 9, followed by advanced rounds including quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals on May 23 and 24.

Registrations are currently open online through the Bala Bharati website, with students allowed to choose convenient examination centres. Organisers said the initiative seeks to combine cultural education with competitive learning in an engaging format.