Rape complaint lodged against police Inspector

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old woman has filed a rape complaint against D.J. Halli Police Inspector H.B. Sunil on Wednesday with Karnataka DGP and IGP M.A. Saleem, seeking legal action against him. The woman, belonging to a minority community, has alleged that Inspector Sunil committed the crime after promising to marry her.

Speaking to the media, the victim said, “I had gone to the D.J. Halli police station in Bengaluru one-and-a-half years ago. Inspector Sunil attended to my complaint and assured me that I would get my money back soon. He also informed Assistant Sub-Inspector Prakash about the case. I could not get along with officer Prakash, so I requested the Inspector to assign another officer. The accused agreed, and later we became close.”

“We started exchanging messages and pleasantries, and he asked about my background. I told him that many years ago I was in love with someone, and after that breakup, I had not thought about marriage,” she said.

The victim further stated, “He promised to marry me through a registered marriage and also asked me to look for a house for us in the police station area. A month after we got to know each other, he told me that his wife was not at home and invited me to his house. He sent me the location, and when I went there, he had arranged liquor and a small party. He asked me not to look for any other partner and said that we would be together and cheated me.” In her complaint, the victim stated, “During our first meeting, he took my personal number. The next day, he saw my phone status and sent me a nice message. I replied with a ‘thank you’. After that, he kept texting me continuously. Although I was reluctant, I replied to his messages. He started inviting me to drink and party. He sent me his house location again, saying his wife had gone out for 10 days. I took a cab and went to his place.”