Rationalist's open challenge: Prove your predictions, win ` 1 lakh!

Mangaluru: National president of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Association (FIRA) Prof. Narendra Nayak has thrown a challenge to those who used 'divine methods' to 'predict and authenticate' the presence of divine powers. He has offered Rs 1 lakh for predictive astrology if they can prove their accuracy. This is not the first time Prof. Nayak and FIRA have thrown such challenges. "Our explicit mandate is that we must face the quackery in every field head on," Prof. Nayak stated.

"Because so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can read the past and future, has recently made headlines, we are reiterating our challenges to those who can predict the past and future. Most recently, in a place called Malali, near Mangalore, a so-called betel leaf astrologer has made some predictions about the past. Well, this could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, in order to test the powers of this individual or any other of this type, we are herein devising a foolproof method for testing the powers.

When this press note is published, the event of placing things in and sealing the envelope that has happened will be in the past, and the opening of them will be in the future, hence accurate horoscopes or whatever inputs are needed are made available."

Giving details of the challenge, Prof. Nayak said the challenge is foolproof. "The envelopes were sealed at 11.33 a.m. on May 26, in Mangalore and will be opened at 10.30 a.m. on June 1, at the Mangalore Press Club. The prizes will be announced there. I do hope that this data will be enough to make predictions."

The challenge is open to everyone, regardless of religion, caste, creed, or nationality. The entries can be sent by email to the undersigned at [email protected] or by WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight on 31 May will be considered for the results. Since the time is short, postal entries are not acceptable.

The entry whose answers are right according to the conditions mentioned above will receive an award of Rs. 100,000 only as a cheque after deducting applicable taxes. If more than one entry has all correct answers according to the conditions mentioned above, all will receive Rs. 100,000 each.