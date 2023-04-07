Rebellion in Congress in 4 constituencies of Belagavi

Belagavi: The disappointment in Congress among the party leaders has led to the rebellion of ticket aspirants in Belagavi district. After learning that the ticket aspirants' names were not including in the second list released on Thursday, rebellions have been observed in Gokak, Saundatti, Kittur and Nippani assembly constituencies of Belagavi.

In Gokak constituency, Congress awarded the ticket to Mahantesh Kadadi who is a newcomer. This has angered the supporters of Ashok Pujari who was a ticket aspirant in Gokak. The supporters of Ashok Pujari took to the streets to protest against Congress by raising slogans against the party. It is believed that Pujari will be contesting as an independent candidate from the constituency.

Selecting Mahantesh over Ashok however, is of importance to Congress as Ashok had lost to sitting MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi four times. Moreover, Mahantesh Kadadi is a relative of BJP leader Iranna Kadadi.

In Saundatti constituency, Vishwas Vasant Vaidya has been awarded the Congress ticket. Sourabh Chopra, a ticket aspirant has been deeply hurt by this announcement as he claims to have worked relentlessly for the party.

In an interview, Sourabh said, "I have conducted campaigns in every booth. I have even gone door-to-door to conduct the campaign. I was very certain that Congress would give me the ticket. They had missed giving me the ticket twice in the recent past but I was a hundred percent sure they would not let go of my hand."

"When I saw the second list without my name on it, I was shocked and hurt. Satish Jarkiholi had given me a call and said I would get a position. I have called for a meeting with my supporters and a decision will be taken about my future," Sourabh said.

The Kittur theatre on the other hand took a sentimental turn in veteran Congress Leader D B Inamdar's family after Babasaheb Patil won the ticket. Babasaheb who joined Congress in 2020 has been chosen over D B Inamdar who has worked for four decades for the party.

Inamdar's daughter-in-law, Lakshmi Inamdar broke into tears in a media interaction conducted in Belagavi and said, "D B Inamdar has built up the Congress party over the past 40 years. He has nurtured the party during his career. He is not in good health now. The Congress has left us in this time of difficulty."

She also mentioned that the Inamdar family will resign from the Congress party's primary membership. On the streets of Kittur, D B Inamdar's supporters were seen burning tyres and shouting slogans to protest against the decision of Congress.

In Nippani constituency, Uttam Patel has been disappointed as he was not given the ticket. Kakasaheb Patil has won the Congress ticket to contest in the constituency while Uttam Patel has arranged a meeting with his supporters to decide the future of his representation in Nippani.

It is highly likely that Uttam Patel could contest as an independent candidate. The Congress party has revealed the ticket winners of 166 constituencies in two lists that have been announced. Ticket winners of another 58 constituencies will be announced in the Congress' third list soon.