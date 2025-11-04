Reduce safari activities in forest areas of Mysuru: CM

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has directed officials to scale down safari activities in the forest areas of Mysuru following the deaths of three farmers in October within a span of two weeks. He said the growing human activity in forest zones and the search for water and food have been driving wild animals into human settlements. "What has happened is that people's movement in the forest region has increased, and resorts are coming up," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

"Further, safari activities have increased—that's one reason. Then, they (wild animals) come for water and food to the villages," he added. "Yesterday, there was a meeting with forest officials. I will convene another soon. We will take action against illegal resorts, and I have directed officials to reduce safari activities in the forest," the chief minister further said.