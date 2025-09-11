Residential buildings up to 1200 sft exempted from occupancy certificate

Bengaluru: The government has taken a significant decision to exempt small residential buildings in the Greater Bengaluru region from obtaining Occupancy Certificates (OC). An official order was issued on Tuesday granting this relief.

According to the order, residential houses built or to be built on plots measuring up to 1200 sq. ft., with duly approved building plans, will no longer require an OC, provided the construction does not exceed the prescribed limit of ground plus two floors, or stilt plus three floors. The move is expected to ease hurdles in securing essential services such as water and electricity connections.

The decision has been made under provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, which empowers the government to regulate building and urban planning rules. Urban Development Department Deputy Secretary (GBA, BBMP-1), N.K. Lakshmesagar, issued the directive to the Chief Commissioner of the authority. Sources further indicated that such buildings will also be exempt from obtaining the Commencement Certificate (CC), thereby giving plot owners dual relief from both OC and CC requirements.

The BBMP’s Town Planning Department had earlier recommended this relaxation to the government for smaller residential plots, citing citizen convenience. Acting on the proposal, the Urban Development Department formalized the exemption. Unlike the BBMP Act of 2020, the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act of 1976, and the Karnataka Municipalities Act of 1964, the new Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 (Section 241(7)) provides the government with the authority to grant such exemptions.

The decision was finalized during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on July 3, 2025, where it was resolved that residential buildings constructed on plots up to 1200 sq. ft., limited to ground plus two or stilt plus three floors, would be exempted from OC requirements.