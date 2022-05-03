Residents stage protest over delay in Malleswaram civic works

Bengaluru: Condemning the delay in completion of civic work in the Malleswaram Assembly constituency, the locals protested on Sunday, lamenting that the delay is causing inconvenience to the residents of their neighbourhood.

The Sadashivanagar police took the protesters into custody. Carrying placards that read: 'Save Sankey Lake', 'Malleswaram City of potholes' and 'Stop Poor Work', the protesters marched from the Shivaji statue in Sadashivanagar to Sankey lake. Police stopped them from holding protest without their prior permission.

The protesters alleged irregularities and poor quality in the Sankey lake development work launched 12 years ago. According to them, the slow progress of work was causing hardships to traders and locals. They further alleged that the pavement work was carried out twice in four months. They blamed the delay on awarding of contract for all works in the constituency to one contractor. The case in point, according to them, is the Malleswaram main road and Palace Guttahallirajakaluve(storm water drain). "Officials are rude if we ask for information about the works. Even after complaining about it, it was of no use,'rued a local resident Anoop Iyengar. The protesters demanded that all the worksbeing executed in Malleswaram constituency should be made public, they be completed within three months and quality be maintained. "Otherwise we will lay siege to the BBMP office in the next few days," the protesters threatened.