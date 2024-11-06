Revenue department clerk commits suicide alleging torture

Belagavi: A tragic incident occurred at the Belagavi Tehsildar office where a Second Class Assistant (SDA), Rudranna Yadavannavar, aged 35, reportedly took his own life by hanging himself. The incident unfolded shortly after Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan issued an order transferring Rudranna to the Savadatti Yallamma Development Authority on November 4.

The news of Rudranna’s suicide has left his family in shock. His wife, Girija, fell ill upon hearing the news and was subsequently admitted to the hospital. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagdish visited the scene to conduct an inspection, and a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team arrived to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The incident is currently being investigated under the jurisdiction of the Khadebazar police station in Belagavi.

In a concerning message sent to the Tehsildar Office WhatsApp group the evening before his death, Rudranna alleged, “Tahsildar Basavaraj Nagarala, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and her PA Somu are responsible for my death.” He expressed his distress, stating, “A lot of injustice is happening in our office. Please everyone fight together.”

Rudranna’s mother, Mallavva, recounted a dinner they shared on the night of November 4, during which a phone call interrupted their meal. She noted that Rudranna abruptly left his food to take the call and did not disclose the conversation. “There was no mention of harassment at home,” she said, expressing her disbelief at the events that unfolded the following day. Mallavva added that she did not know when he left for work that morning, as his watch, mobile, and helmet were still at home, leading her to believe he had gone for a walk.

Adding to the family’s grief, it was revealed that two months prior, Rudranna had borrowed a few lakhs to get his transfer done and it is unknown that whom he had gave money.

The family is now left grappling with unanswered questions and the sudden loss of their loved one.