Rishab Shetty Appointed as Cultural Ambassador for AKKA Silver Jubilee

Bengaluru: The grand cultural celebration of Kannadigas in America, “AKKA World Kannada Conference – Philadelphia 2026,” has now become even more special and prestigious.

As part of the 25th year Silver Jubilee celebrations of AKKA, renowned Kannada film actor, director, and National Award-winning artist Mr. Rishab Shetty has been appointed as the Cultural Ambassador. This is a matter of immense pride and joy for the Kannada community in North America and adds new enthusiasm to the event.

With his deep love for the Kannada language and culture, unique artistic vision, and remarkable achievements that have elevated Kannada pride globally, Rishab Shetty holds a special place in the hearts of Kannadigas. The presence of such a talented artist will further enhance the grandeur, dignity, and international appeal of the conference.

This grand event, where Kannadigas from across the world come together to celebrate Kannada language, culture, art, and heritage, will be even more inspiring and proud with Rishab Shetty serving as the Cultural Ambassador.