Rising concern over teenage pregnancies in state

Cases of underage girls becoming pregnant are steadily increasing in Karnataka, raising serious concern among authorities, child rights activists and health experts. Whether due to emotional vulnerability, lack of legal awareness, or social pressures, teenage pregnancies are emerging as a worrying trend across the state.

According to official data, 2,320 minor girls have become pregnant over the past three years. By the end of October this year alone, 749 cases of teenage pregnancy had already been reported. Officials point out that exposure to sexually explicit content through films, web series and social media reels is influencing adolescents at an impressionable age. Easy access to such content on mobile phones, combined with limited supervision and awareness, is reportedly drawing minors into premature relationships, often with serious consequences.

Authorities note that some young men exploit this vulnerability, leading to pregnancies among underage girls. Although cases are registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a growing number of families opt for informal settlements at an early stage. Fear of social stigma, concerns about family reputation, and difficulties in securing strong evidence have resulted in compromises, allowing several accused persons to escape punishment.

The Women and Child Welfare Department has informed that 2,320 cases related to pregnancy among minor girls have been registered with Child Welfare Committees in the last three years. Of these, 729 cases were reported from districts including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chitradurga, Gadag and Kolar. In response to the rising numbers, the state government amended the Child Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, during the last monsoon session of the legislature. The amendment empowers authorities to initiate action not only against child marriages but also against engagements involving minors. The department has also begun capacity-building training programmes for officials at district and taluk levels to prevent such cases.

For immediate intervention, the Child Helpline 1098 continues to function round the clock. Officials say that whenever a distress call is received, concerned agencies act promptly to rescue and protect the child. Each district has functional Child Welfare Committees, Child Welfare Institutions, Child Special Police Units and District Child Protection Units to ensure safety, care and rehabilitation.

Victims are allowed to stay in care homes until they attain the age of 18 and are provided support up to 23 years, the department said. Financial assistance includes a one-time medical aid of Rs 6,000, monthly educational support of Rs 4,000 under the sponsorship scheme until 18 years of age, and health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year for both the victim and the newborn under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.