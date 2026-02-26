Row erupts after Health dept invitation is printed in Urdu

A controversy has erupted in the state after an official invitation for a government programme was reportedly printed only in Urdu, drawing criticism from Kannada organisations and Opposition parties.

The programme, organised by the State Health and Family Welfare Department at the Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru, was held to mark the launch of preventive treatment for haemophilia patients and the rollout of 108 ambulance services. However, the invitation for the event was allegedly issued solely in Urdu, triggering outrage in political and public circles.

Critics have questioned whether the State government had overlooked Kannada, the official administrative language of Karnataka, or whether the move was aimed at appeasing a particular community. Under the Karnataka Official Language Act, it is customary for government invitations to be issued in Kannada and English. The Opposition has alleged that printing the invitation only in Urdu amounted to a violation of established practice.

Responding to the controversy, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao asked whether there were no Urdu-speaking people in Karnataka. His remarks, however, drew further criticism from those who argued that the State is home to speakers of several languages, including Tulu, Tamil and Telugu, and that if inclusivity was the objective, the invitation could have been issued in multiple languages rather than exclusively in Urdu.

Opposition parties strongly condemned the move, accusing the Congress government of engaging in political appeasement instead of focusing on development. They also recalled earlier allegations that after assuming office, the government had allocated `110 crore for the development of Urdu while earmarking `32 crore for Kannada, claiming that such decisions reflect a pattern of sidelining the State’s official language.

Meanwhile, Praveen Shetty, State president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, lashed out at the government, alleging that the administration led by Siddaramaiah had neglected Kannada. He criticised the Health Department’s decision and said all official invitations should be issued in Kannada. The organisation has demanded corrective action and expressed strong opposition to the move. The incident has intensified the ongoing debate over language policy and administrative practices in the State.